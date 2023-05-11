TikTok, TikTok

by Adam Kibble – Fund Manager

Unlike the popular video app TikTok, investing is a long term endeavour that rarely provides instant gratification. We need to keep reminding ourselves that monetary policy operates with long and variable lags as we wait patiently for the cumulative effects of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1970’s to impact economic growth.

Patience is a virtue! How many times was I told that in my youth? Well, patience in investing is a very important discipline to maintain. Never more so than now, as we wait patiently for the cumulative effects of the fastest global monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1970’s to impact economic growth. The Reserve Bank of Australia is well aware of the long and variable lags of the impact of previous monetary policy decisions; that’s why, after a cumulative 3.5% lift in official rates since May last year, they paused the tightening cycle and kept rates stable in April. Upon reading the RBA meeting minutes about that decision, the pause looked to be temporary as they stressed the desire to wait and assess more economic data for signs of the impact of their previous decisions.

Well apparently, one month of patience is enough and despite the March quarter inflation data confirming that Australian inflation has likely peaked and is heading lower, the RBA lifted rates in early May to 3.85%, as they remain concerned about tight labour markets and wage rises filtering through to inflation. One wonders why they paused at all? What are the implications for our investment strategy in the Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund? None really; we have been shifting to a more defensive strategy for some time and the RBA’s policy decision provides us with more conviction in that strategy, as higher short-term rates get inflation under control but something in the economy breaks in this process.

Business cycle in decline

Our investment framework relies on three pillars: Valuations, Business Cycle and Liquidity, and we assess new information as it impacts each of those pillars. The business cycle is now clearly in decline with growth below trend, and central bank policy continues to be a cyclical headwind, as fighting inflation is prioritised over promoting growth. The RBA’s message to the markets has been consistent and it was reiterated following the latest rate rise: “the Board’s priority remains to return inflation to target”, but they also confirmed that “the path to achieving a soft landing remains a narrow one”.1 Due to the lags in the impact of changes in monetary policy, our view for some time has been that there is a risk that the RBA overtightens policy and tips the economy into recession – they clearly recognise the difficult task ahead to achieve their policy goal of bringing inflation back to their target band without causing a recession.

The global backdrop is also not supportive for the Australian economy. Our US recession indicator has been flashing red for 12 months now, with 65% of the indicators signalling recession. US employment, a lagging indicator, is starting to show some cracks. Although the headline unemployment rate remains at a historical low of 3.5%, initial jobless claims are now starting to rise, finally correlating with other negative labour market signals. We therefore expect the unemployment rate to increase over the remainder of the year.

US lending standards tighten

We also remain in the midst of a US regional banking crisis, which is a direct consequence of the Federal Reserve’s policy actions. This will likely lead to a further tightening in lending standards by US banks which will restrict access to credit to the riskiest borrowers. Bank lending standards have already increased and are consistent with levels prior to past recessions. The chart below shows a FED survey of the percentage of senior loan officers tightening lending standards and the US high yield default rate. The latest survey was conducted prior to Silicon Valley Bank being closed by US regulators, but shows a significant tightening in lending standards was well underway and consistent with a significant increase in the default rates for the most risky corporate borrowers. The next senior loan officers survey is due out in early May and we expect confirmation of a further tightening of lending standards.