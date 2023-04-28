The Week that Was: April 24-28, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 24 April, 2023

Airlie FM April 2023 Quarterly Update (video)

Airlie FM’s Emma Fisher provides her views on the current market environment and discusses her recent trip to Europe where she visited the HQs of key holdings CSL and QBE Insurance.

Wednesday 26 April, 2023

Resource Nuggets: FMG, S32

Challenges abound for the resources space at the moment, as attested to by the flat performances of two local majors in this past quarter, Fortescue and South32.

InvoCare-TPG Deal Dead but Not Buried Just Yet

US private equity group TPG has abandoned its $1.8 billion offer for local funerals group InvoCare – although the smart money seems to think they’ll be back.

AI Innovation to Generate New Age of Opportunity

As generative AI matures, Global X expects cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital media to receive strong boosts, allowing leading platforms in these arenas to solidify their positioning.

Shake-Ups and Shakedowns in Lithium Land

Today through Friday is report card time for some of Australia’s lithium majors with attention returning to the sector after Chile’s shock news late last week.

BlueScope’s North Star Eyes Ohio’s Bucks

BlueScope Steel has surprised with an upgrade to June half earnings thanks to a much stronger performance from its North Star steel mill in the US state of Ohio.

Thursday 27 April, 2023

Inflation Worm Finally Looks to Have Turned

Consumer inflation at both the headline and core level cooled in the March quarter, adding to the belief that the RBA won’t lift rates at its May policy meeting next Tuesday.

Strong Lynas Update Ahead of Malaysia Ruling

Ahead of what could be a pivotal court hearing in Malaysia tomorrow, Lynas Rare Earths reported record NdPr production in the March quarter.

Synlait Hits Record Low as Outlook Spoils

A bad Wednesday for Kiwi dairy groups Synlait Milk and A2 Milk, with both under pressure from nervy investors and Synlait shares sold off 25% to a record low.

Tech Talk: Financial system wobbles but tech goes up (video)

Alphinity IM’s Trent Masters recaps the month of March in markets, reflecting on the rise of Crypto-focused Signature bank and the unexpected acquisition of Credit Swisse by UBS.

Messy March Quarter Leads to MinRes Selloff

A weak March quarter update from Mineral Resources Wednesday saw the shares fall almost 10% after the company dropped full-year production guidance by up to 12.5%.

Magellan April 2023 Infrastructure Strategy Update (update)

Magellan’s Gerald Stack looks at how the infrastructure sectors have fared the past quarter amid concerns about high inflation and provides an update on the portfolio and how it is positioned.

Friday 28 April, 2023

Ten Years on from the Rana Plaza Disaster (video)

Måns Carlsson, Head of ESG at Ausbil Investment Management, discusses his recent visit to Bangladesh and changes made since the Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013.

Gold Steady, Copper Down for Newcrest

Newcrest Mining reported that, while gold production held up OK in the March quarter, problems at one of its mines left copper output down nearly 10%.

WesCEF: An opportunity in lithium

Airlie FM analyst Vinay Ranjan reports on his recent site tour of the Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers (‘WesCEF’) business in Perth, WA.

Outages Pressure Northern Star at the Costs Level

Northern Star Resources has lifted its cost guidance following unplanned mill outages which impacted the company’s operations in Kalgoorlie and Alaska.

Technology Bringing Autonomous Driving Closer

JH’s Global Technology Leaders Team discuss why, despite signs of progress, a pragmatic approach towards investing in the autonomous driving space is warranted.

Healthy Day for Blackmores on Kirin Overture

Shares in health supplements company Blackmores surged 22% on Thursday after a $1.9 billion bid at $95 per share by Japanese brewer Kirin, owner of the Lion beer business.