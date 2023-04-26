Funds / Infrastructure / Markets / Video

April 26, 2023

Magellan April 2023 Infrastructure Strategy Update

By Magellan Asset Management | More Articles by Magellan Asset Management

Head of Infrastructure, Gerald Stack looks at how the infrastructure sectors have fared over the past quarter, and addresses concerns about high inflation and provides an update on changes to the portfolio and how it is positioned.

 

 

The Magellan Infrastructure Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global infrastructure Fund. It aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. The Fund has the ASX ticker MICH and comes in an unlisted version with both hedged and unhedged currency management mandates.

About Magellan Asset Management

View more articles by Magellan Asset Management →

More Related Articles

Tech Talk: Financial system wobbles but tech goes up

AI Innovation to Generate New Age of Opportunity

Airlie FM April 2023 Quarterly Update

Magellan April 2023 Global Strategy Update

Commercial Real Estate Concerns – Are they Justified?

Airlie Puts QBE under the Microscope