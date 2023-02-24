The Week that Was: February 20-24, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 21 February, 2023

Where Did All the Growth Go?

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard explores the modern investing landscape and considers how investors can prepare their portfolios for an extended epoch of stagnation.

Is Northern Star Approaching its Zenith?

A record interim dividend Monday for shareholders in Northern Star Resources, but is this about as good as it will get for the local gold miner in the face of continuing cost pressures?

Bourse Discourse: BEN, ADH, A2M

The final week of this reporting season kicked off yesterday with results from, among others, regional bank Bendigo and Adelaide, retailer Adairs and Kiwi dairy leader A2 Milk.

Reliance Taps into Workforce to Keep Costs in Check

Plumbing supplies group Reliance Worldwide says it will cut jobs to get an annual cost reduction of $US15 million after a 10% drop in interim earnings for the six months to December.

The Opportunities in Energy Transition

After the wild ride experienced by investors in 2022, Perpetual’s Anthony Aboud sees opportunities in high-quality companies which have traditionally been classified as growth stocks.

BlueScope Shares Hit Hard on Earnings Slide

BlueScope Steel shares ended down 10% on Monday after orders for steel slid in most of its major regions in the six months to December, taking prices and earnings with them.

Iron Ore, Coal Each with Problems of its Own

Iron ore is staying higher than many analysts had predicted while thermal coal prices continue their slump back to levels not seen for three years.

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) Delivers 51% NPAT Growth (video)

David Deacon, CEO and Executive Director of wireless tech firm Etherstack Limited (ASX:ESK), discusses the company’s 2022 financial highlights and outlook for 2023.

BluGlass (ASX: BLG) Secures First Gallium Nitride Laser Orders (video)

BluGlass President Jim Haden discusses the launch of the company’s first suite of laser products, integration of the recently acquired fab facility and outlook for 2023.

Magnis (ASX: MNS) Enters Offtake Agreement with Tesla (video)

David Taylor, CEO of Magnis Energy Technologies, discusses the company’s offtake agreement with Tesla, the timeline for production, funding, and the Nachu graphite project.

Wednesday 22 February, 2023

Trading Tidbits: TAH, PWR, SEK, SGP

A further flurry of earnings reports released Tuesday, including from wagering group Tabcorp Holdings, car dealer Peter Warren, online jobs market Seek and property giant Stockland.

Coles Breaking Records and (Finally) Smashing Ceilings

Supermarkets giant Coles has appointed the first female CEO in its 100-year plus history after earlier reporting a cost cutting-driven record interim profit of $643 million.

BHP Unperturbed about Performance Slippage

Despite sharp falls in revenue, earnings and dividends for the December half year, BHP Group CEO Mike Henry remains pretty upbeat about the rest of the financial year and into 2024.

Battery Tech Powers Demand for Lithium

Global X expects the growth of battery technologies, particularly those in the mobility space, to continue to create compelling opportunities for lithium and the battery tech industry.

Will Investors Follow Central Banks into Gold?

Despite the strong monthly gains, gold equities continue to be undervalued relative to the metal and VanEck expects this to result in their continued outperformance this year.

Thursday 23 February, 2023

RBA Boss Right on the Money about Wages

RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s disbelief of a wage price spiral was yesterday borne out in the December quarter and 2022 Wage Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The Return of Yield

The income desert is behind us – nevertheless, as Dorian Carrell and Joven Lee from Schroders explain, investors still need to navigate new income opportunities with care.

Oil Search Takeover Helps Triple Santos Profit

Shares in Santos jumped sharply Wednesday as its annual profit more than tripled because of the surge in oil and LNG prices over 2022 that is fading as we head deeper into 2023.

Inflation No Bother as Woolies Steams Ahead

Woolworths, the country’s biggest retailer, has joined rival Coles in reporting a double-digit boost to profits amid the most inflationary period the sector has seen for four decades.

Babylon Pumps Out the Profits and Powers Up its Turnaround

Mining services provider Babylon Pump & Power has had a few setbacks over the last couple of years, but it is beginning to bear the fruits of management’s recapitalisation and refocusing effort.

Shareholders to Cash In on WiseTech’s Success

Australian logistics software group WiseTech Global has boosted dividend for the six months to December by 39% after revealing a 40% surge in earnings for the period.

Sag in Iron Ore Price Doesn’t Miss Rio

Rio Tinto has fallen into line with rivals BHP and Fortescue by revealing a sharp fall in revenues, earnings and dividends for 2022 as iron ore prices sank and stayed sunk.

Does Size Still Matter in 2023?

Pengana’s Tim Richardson believes Australian investors could enhance their long-term risk-adjusted returns by properly diversifying their portfolios into global smaller companies.

Friday 24 February, 2023

China: The dragon fires up

The case for investing in China’s reopening is compelling, but it may be volatile. VanEck’s Alice Shen suggests some ways investors can access the current opportunity.

Activating Equity Portfolios for Higher Rates and Inflation

AB explain why they believe that, in a world of structurally higher inflation and interest rates, there are good reasons for equity investors to consider active portfolios for equity allocations.

Star Relies on Ensemble Cast for Survival

Casino operator Star Entertainment Group is looking to raise $800m in new equity in what is effectively a bailout after revealing a massive $1.3b loss for the six months to December.

Soaring Qantas Leaves Tough Times in its Jetstream

Qantas enjoyed a surge in revenue and profit for the December half as the re-opening of our borders and the easing of Covid restrictions allowed it to make a lot of money very quickly.

Eagers Humming Along on All Cylinders

On Thursday, the sector’s major player Eagers Automotive confirmed the continuing longevity of the car industry boom, saying there’s more to come as the transition to EVs takes over.

Health Sector Headlines: RHC, BKL

Polar opposite prognoses from a couple of our healthcare stocks on Thursday, with private hospital operator Ramsay looking rosy but nutritional supplement retailer Blackmores decidedly less so.