The Week that Was: January 23-27, 2023

Tuesday 24 January, 2023

Whitehaven Getting it While the Going’s Good

Whitehaven Coal probably has six more months of earnings outperformance left before it is brought back to reality by the sliding price of high-quality thermal coal exports.

4D Infrastructure 2023 Outlook

While the macroeconomic outlook for 2023 remains uncertain, some green shoots have emerged and 4D remains optimistic for infrastructure fundamentals in 2023 and beyond.

Airlie FM Quarterly Update (video)

PM Emma Fisher reflects on the volatility of the past year and discusses Airlie’s investment thesis behind building products company CSR, recently added to the portfolio.

Cost Containment Helps South32 Hit its Targets

A solid December quarter for South32, which reported quarter on quarter production growth across most of its commodities while the half-yearly performance was a little weaker.

China Ready to Roar

The Chinese COVID restrictions removal and reopening, along with the easing of the country’s tensions with our own, have created an opportunity for Australian investors.

Gold Sector Gossip: RMS, NCZ

On the same day cost concerns caused Ramelius to halt expansion of a gold mine in WA, New Century was talking up bringing an old one in Tasmania back to life.

Wednesday 25 January, 2023

Lucrative Times for Lithium Giant Albemarle

Albemarle has confirmed the fabulous returns from the present boom that some of its mates in the lithium sector hinted at last week in their latest quarterly reports.

3 Small Caps Set for Long-Term Success

Simon Conn and Marc Whittaker from IML explain why they believe that, as things currently stand, small cap industrials are well positioned for long-term investors.

Lots of Waiting and Seeing in NAB Survey

Business conditions continue to show signs of the economy slowing but remain on a solid growth pace, according to the first business survey for 2023 from the NAB.

Tesla and the Icarus Paradox

GAM’s Mark Hawtin argues that Tesla fits into what’s known as The Icarus Paradox, where a company’s failure is brought about by the very elements that led to their initial success.

Myer Registers Best Sales Figures in Years

Myer has joined the list of retailers that did better than expected in the December half – surprising investors yesterday with its strongest sales figures for years.

Mining Matters: EVN, SFR

News out on Tuesday from a couple of up-and-coming local miners, with Evolution Mining and Sandfire Resources each providing comprehensive updates to the market.

Friday 27 January, 2023

Tesla Begins the Long Road Back to the Top

Tesla did better than expected in the three months to December, with both revenue and sales up, helping the company’s shares rise 2.2% in afterhours trading Wednesday.

Far from Best and Much Less for Iconic Retailer

Best & Less told the ASX this week that weaker than expected consumer demand and margin pressure has lead to a decline in profit for the six months to December.

Cycle Is Not a Dirty Word

Emma Fisher, PM of the Airlie Australian Share Fund, explains why her firm sees diversified industrial CSR, a recent addition to their portfolio, as a good cyclical play right now.

The Paradox of Emily in Paris

Claire Jervis from Pengana Capital takes a look at why most brands’ commitments to ‘Sustainable Fashion’ are as empty and vapid as the storyline of Emily in Paris.

WiseTech Makes $A300m+ Stateside Splash

Tech giant WiseTech Global has started 2023 with a bang by making its largest acquisition to date, buying US software company Envase Technologies for $US230 million.

Inflation Still too Hot for Comfort

While the jump in the December quarter CPI naturally grabbed all the headlines, it’s the monthly inflation indicator that will keep the RBA tweaking its cash rate higher.