The Week that Was – September 26-30, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 27 September, 2022

Health Care Strikes a Balance

Andy Acker from Janus Henderson says the health care sector could now be well positioned to offer both defense against market volatility and opportunities for long-term growth.

More Messing About than Merging and Acquiring

Monday saw the death knell finally rung for two of the… shall we say, less professional business entanglements in recent memory – although we all know nothing is forever in M&A.

Tamboran-Origin Deal Paves Way for Beetaloo Development

Corporate Connect Analyst Richard Close breaks down Tamboran Resources’ recently-announced deal to acquire all of Origin Energy’s exploration permits in the Beetaloo Basin.

Costa Shares Lose Double Digits as CEO Departs

Investors took fright at the shock departure Monday of Costa Group CEO Sean Hallahan after only 18 months in the job, with shares falling nearly 15% in something of a wipeout.

Sigma Pays Big Time for Lack of Direction

Investors in Sigma Healthcare reacted negatively to yesterday’s half year results, details of a major change in strategy and bare bones interim dividend to shareholders.

China’s Property Market: The most asked questions

The slowdown in the Chinese real estate market has put pressure on China’s GDP growth. GAM’s Jian Shi Cortesi answers some key questions about the sector’s risks going forward.

Wednesday 28 September, 2022

European Metals (ASX: EMH) Positioned to Supply Lithium to the EU (video)

Keith Coughlan, Executive Chair of European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX: EMH), discusses EMH’s Cinovec project – the largest hard rock lithium resource in the EU.

How to Get Exposure to the Clean Energy Transition (video)

Katana Asset Management Portfolio Manager Romano Sala Tenna discusses ASX valuations, getting exposure to clean energy, investment philosophy and market outlook.

Carnarvon Talking Loud, Saying Little

Much ado about nothing for energy tiddler Carnarvon Energy, who seemed to be making noise for the sake of it on Tuesday just to remind the market that it sees itself as a player.

Synlait Milking Turnaround for All it Can

The recovery in the fortunes of dairy companies on both sides of the Tasman continues with news from NZ-based Synlait Milk of a strong earnings result for the year to July 31.

Renewables Rejuvenating Mining Sector

Transitioning away from fossil fuels and towards renewables is breathing new life, new investment and new jobs into the NSW mining industry long dominated by coal.

Innovation a Catalyst for Growth in Emerging Markets

While the pandemic has increased near-term risk, the rise of innovative and value-added industries should place the trajectory of emerging markets on more stable footing.

Thursday 29 September, 2022

Were it Only about the Budget, We’d All Be Fine

The strong jobs market and high corporate earnings, especially in resources and energy, have driven a significant improvement in the federal budget for the 2021-22 financial year.

Interest Rates are Climbing, but Patience is a Virtue

In this torrid market with its stacked-up adversities, Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson puts forth a case for patience, remaining invested and systematically putting one’s money to work.

There Really, Really Is No Alternative

YTD volatility has been enough to make even seasoned investors question their allocations. GAM Investments’ Julian Howard argues the fundamental case for equities remains solid.

Aussies Continue to Shop Away their Blues

Another solid month for local retailers with August sales up 0.6%, confirming Australian consumers have yet to pull back significantly in the face of the RBA’s rate increases.

T. Rowe Price Global Equity Market Update August 2022 (video)

T. Rowe Price Equity Specialist Sam Ruiz gives his thoughts on the markets at the moment, with a special focus on interest rates, inflation and housing prices in a global context.

Is Google’s LaMDA Chatbot Sentient?

Google’s LaMDA has reignited the debate about the ethical risks of AI development and application. Mary Manning from Alphinity IM asks the key question: Is it sentient?

SEC Casts Wide Net, Lands Many Big Fish

Some of the biggest names in global finance have been fined heavily by the SEC for not keeping proper and accurate records of communications on private apps and personal devices.

$A Caught as Market Pounds Sterling

The Aussie dollar again fell under 64 US cents on Wednesday in the wake of continuing controversy about the economic policies of the UK government of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Friday 30 September, 2022

No Safety in the Latest Economic Numbers

Inflation jumped to the highest level since mid-1990, a reading that – along with strong data on job vacancies – will confirm the need for another rate rise from the RBA next week.

Fidelity Future Leaders Fund ‘Super’ Series: Financials (video)

Fidelity has produced a series reviewing the ‘super’ sectors of the Australian ASX300 excluding the ASX50 stocks. In part three, James Abela and Monique Rooney look at ‘Financials’.

Meeka Metals (ASX: MEK) Developing Gold and Rare Earths Projects (video)

Meeka Metals Limited Managing Director and CEO Tim Davidson discusses recent gold and rare earths results and the outlook for the next year.

Nuix, Directors Get Nipped by Watchdog

Shares in Nuix eased late Thursday on news that ASIC was suing the company and some of its board for alleged continuous disclosure breaches and misleading or deceptive conduct.

Iress Hit by a Wave of Negative Screening

Shares in Iress slumped 20% at one stage yesterday hitting their lowest levels for more than 8 years after the company sprang a shock earnings downgrade on the market.

Premier Rises Above and Rewards Handily

Premier Investments shareholders will pocket a bumper dividend and a small buyback as well after the company reported record sales of $1.5 billion for the year to July.