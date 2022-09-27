European Metals (ASX: EMH) Positioned to Supply Lithium to the EU

Keith Coughlan, Executive Chair of European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX: EMH), discusses EMH’s Cinovec project – the largest hard rock lithium resource in the EU.
European Metals through its wholly owned subsidiary Geomet s.r.o controls the mineral exploration licences awarded by the Czech State over the Cinovec Lithium/Tin deposit in the Czech Republic. As one of the worlds largest lithium deposits, situated in the heart of Europe, the 2nd largest user of lithium in the world, the project is well positioned to supply the increasing energy storage and electric vehicle segments with its underlying building block.