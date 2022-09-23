The Week that Was – September 19-23, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 19 September, 2022

Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC) announces joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (video)

Altech Chemicals Managing Director Iggy Tan discusses the advantages of the company’s sodium alumina solid state batteries over lithium-ion batteries, and the roadmap ahead to commercialisation.

eCargo Holdings (ASX:ECG) discusses 2022 interim results (video)

eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) Group CEO Laurence Lun discusses highlights from the company’s interim results, operations during lockdown and future milestones.

Tuesday 20 September, 2022

The Current State of the Water Market

Max Andrews from AgFood takes a look at how the local water market is holding up at present, most topical in light of the drought and extreme heat being experienced elsewhere.

The Eight Minutes that Really Mattered

In his 8-minute speech at the recent Jackson Hole symposium, Chair Jerome Powell made sure the Fed’s view on the 17% rally in the S&P500 index could not be clearer.

Key Property Exec Moving on from News Corp

News Corp has reportedly lost its most experienced real estate executive, with Tracey Fellows, the head of Move – the company’s US version of REA Group – set to leave.

Markets Already Looking Past Next Rate Rise

Only a couple more sleeps until the September meeting of the US Federal Reserve and its forecast three quarters of a per cent rate rise – the question now is, where to from here?

Musical Chairs Continue in AGL Boardroom

Another round of significant changes to the board of embattled energy provider AGL, with a couple major retirements, two new appointments and an impending departure.

Origin to Exit Beetaloo, Pivot Decidedly Green

Origin Energy yesterday revealed it had sold its gas development rights in the NT’s Beetaloo Basin, while hinting that it was looking at exiting nearly all upstream exploration permits.

Wednesday 21 September, 2022

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) Receives FDA Designations for DUNP19 (video)

Radiopharm Theranostics CEO and Managing Director Riccardo Canevari discusses the FDA’s award of orphan status and rare paediatric disease designation for the company’s DUNP19 technology.

Revisiting Equity Risk in a Volatile Year

During this period of economic uncertainty and market stress, investors may be surprised to discover how a strategy targeting stocks that lose less in a downturn can beat the market over time.

$1 Billion Costs Surge Drives Ford into the Red

Carmaker Ford surprised the market late Monday with a warning of a $US1 billion surge in costs because of inflation, continuing supply chain problems and strong buyer demand.

Forrest Puts Foot Down re Fortescue Footprint

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group has given itself eight years and a budget of around $9 billion to eliminate fossil fuel use and achieve zero terrestrial emissions.

How to Avoid Behavioural Bias in Your Investment Portfolio

The irrational decisions we make – often the result of an inbuilt human bias – are unconscious errors in our thinking that can influence everything from our pantry to our portfolio.

New Hope Happy to Share the Wealth

The New Hope share price rocketed nearly 9% Tuesday on the back of the company’s strong full year earnings result and, perhaps more importantly, huge lift in dividend payout.

A Trail of Two Halves for KMD Brands

A series of records for NZ-based clothing group KMD Brands in the year to July helped offset the dramatic impact of Covid lockdowns on both sides of the Tasman over that period.

Fight Inflation First

Central banks have come out fighting inflation. The shorter-term implications for growth are not good, but higher yields may make fixed income an important diversifying asset.

Friday 23 September, 2022

No Local Shake-Out at Fonterra After All

The world’s biggest dairy company, New Zealand’s Fonterra, will keep its Australian operations, deciding not to sell after having them on the market for the best part of a year.

Soul Patts, Brickworks Deliver as Expected

After New Hope’s recent bonanza, a big rise in the earnings of major shareholders and associated companies Washington H Soul Pattinson and Brickworks was always on the cards.

Coles Finally Siphons off Petrol Business

Coles is out of the petrol selling business at last, raising around $300 million with the sale of its service stations and convenience stores to its long-term fuel supplier Viva Energy.

Braced for Continued Volatility

Rhetoric from the Fed has made it clear: inflation is the focus; recession the risk. Expect higher interest rate volatility as core inflation remains elevated and growth weakens.

Turquoise Hill Now a Battle of Wills

The CEO of Rio Tinto has made it clear the mining giant will not be lifting its offer for the 49% of Turquoise Hill it doesn’t own, despite ongoing criticism from two minority shareholders.

Moats, Goats and Dividends

Moat investing, popularised by Warren Buffett, regards the castle as the business and the moat as its competitive advantage: the wider the moat, the better.

The Regime Change in Markets Demands Fresh Ideas

While market dynamics have changed, TRP’s Justin Thomson believes investors who adapt to the new paradigm stand a good chance of emerging from this difficult period stronger than ever.

US Fed Going for Inflation’s Jugular

For the third time in a row the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points and made it clear it was not looking to slow its aggressive tightening stance.