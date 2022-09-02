The Week that Was – August 29-September 2, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 30 August, 2022

Around the World in 200 Meetings

Alphinity’s five portfolio managers have travelled the globe meeting with over 200 companies face to face over the past 6 months, and share the key highlights of their respective trips.

Antisense Taking a Quick Approach to Long COVID

Corporate Connect Analyst Marc Sinatra has released an update on local biotech Antisense Therapeutics after a collaborative study Antisense undertook involving Long COVID-19 patients.

Resource Nuggets: NST, MIN

Shares in WA mining groups Northern Star and MinRes fell yesterday, with neither’s result convincing enough for jumpy traders on a day that saw the market sold off heavily.

Fortescue Hit by Rising Costs and Lower Ore Prices

Australia’s third iron ore major Fortescue Metals Group saw a 40% fall in its June 30 profit and a 43% slicing of its final dividend as iron-ore prices weakened and operating costs rose.

Defiant a2 Milk Finally Creams It

A Monday trifecta for the embattled a2 Milk company – beating 2021-22 profit estimates, promises of more to come, and a share buyback for its long-suffering shareholders.

Aussie Shoppers Not So Easily Deterred

Australian shoppers were not put off by rising interest rates and prices in July as retail sales rose a solid 1.3% from June – a strong indication they are ignoring a lot of the gloom and doom.

Wednesday 31 August, 2022

Santos Clears its Debt Decks

Santos has taken advantage of the wave of cash floating around the energy sector to refinance its debt to the point where it won’t have a loan maturing for the next five years.

Talking Tech: Where Israel’s tech experts are investing (video)

In this video, OurCrowd Managing Director Dan Bennett talks with Tim McGowen about the various opportunities available for investments in technology via private markets.

Building Approvals Hit by a Wrecking Ball

In stark contrast to the strong July retail sales, building approvals last month slumped 17.2% as the bloom faded almost completely from apartments, home units and flats.

Market Unimpressed with Sandfire Result

Little room for error in the markets at the moment, as Sandfire Resources found out despite record sales and positive news regarding its Matheo Copper Project in Botswana.

Fast and Not so Fast Food

US “fast-casual” restaurants Wingstop and Shake Shack have delivered very different operating results and returns on investment in their relatively short lives. Platinum looks at why.

The Tumultuous Ride of a Meme Stock

Once thought of as the place to go in North America if you needed anything for your home, Bed Bath and Beyond has become a popularised stock that is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Big Dividend the Cherry on Top for Woodside Holders

As expected, Woodside Energy has reported a five-fold increase in net profit for the six months to June 30 and boosted dividend payout to shareholders to record levels as a result.

Bubs Australia onto a Winning Formula

If there was a given yesterday, it was that Bubs Australia was going to deliver a big revenue jump. And, thanks mainly to its deal with the US government, Bubs didn’t let us down.

IGO Withholds Sharing the Spoils

For a company reporting its fourth record result in a row, IGO was pretty circumspect as far as rewarding shareholders goes – leaving its full-year payout unchanged at 10 cents per share.

Thursday 1 September, 2022

Harvey Norman Result More the Lo-Fi Variety

Unlike rival JB Hi-Fi earlier this month, Harvey Norman revealed on the final day of the reporting season that it had suffered a small dip in sales and earnings for the year to June 30.

4 Ways to Navigate Volatility

What really matters in volatile times is having a strategy to capitalise on the short-term ups and downs, while maintaining an exposure to the long-term benefits stock markets can provide.

Covid Uptick, Heatwave Cool Chinese Economy

China’s economy continues to stutter thanks to a combination of renewed Covid infections, tightened mobility restrictions and power rationing due to the worst heatwaves in decades.

Bourse Discourse: FWD, SXE

Contrasting results from two small industrials involved in the resources sector – one a loss on a contract; the other, a solid profit after a big takeover nearly two years ago.

Keep Liquid, Embrace Volatility

Perpetual PMs Anthony Aboud and Sean Roger explain how a bottom-up stock picker goes about adding value when the broader market is so dominated by macro themes.

Friday 2 September, 2022

Trade Tidings: LOV, MHJ, ABY

Earnings reports from a few fashion and beauty sector stragglers yesterday: Adore, Michael Hill and Lovisa, with the latter delivering one of the season’s best results from the retail space.

Act on it

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US will inject US$369 billion into the US clean energy economy, boosting investment in a range of greener energies, including electric, wind and solar.

Turquoise Hill Finally Gives Rio Offer the Green Light

Rio Tinto and its Canadian subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources have finally agreed to a new mop-up offer that will give Rio direct ownership of the huge Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia.

Batteries Enabling the Energy Transition (video)

Rapid growth, high barriers to entry, and massive innovation are just three reasons Platinum’s Liam Farlow believes batteries are an exciting area to invest in over the next 5-10 years.

Oz Property Mired in a Deepening Sinkhole

A collection of ‘downs’ from the start- and end-of-month housing and construction data this week shows the Australian property sector is well and truly in a deep slump.

Westpac’s Enforced Houseclean Underway

Westpac has edged closer to being back in the regulatory good books after APRA announced Thursday the removal of a liquidity add-on it had imposed for breaching prudential standards.