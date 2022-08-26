The Week that Was – August 22-26, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 23 August, 2022

Brickbats from the Market for Adbri Result

Investors gave the Adbri share price a good seeing to on Monday, sending it down more 17% after the company revealed a weak set of figures and not much joy for the immediate future.

ESG and Small Caps – How Strong Is the Relationship?

With investors’ increasing focus on ESG risks and opportunities, concerns surrounding the lower ESG performance of smaller companies versus their larger peers have emerged.

Trading Tidbits: LLC, NCK, RWC

Here’s Monday’s key June 2022 half-year results, featuring the latest from developer Lendlease, retail chain Nick Scali and plumbing supplies group Reliance Worldwide.

Start of a Renewed Bull Market or Just Another Bear Market Rally?

How do you tell if what we’ve enjoyed over the past two months is the start of a renewed bull market or just another bear market rally? Tom Stevenson from Fidelity has a few suggestions.

Ampol Gasses Up on Energy Price Strength

Like so many of its global peers, the surge in oil prices saw Ampol’s refining margins soar and big money in processing oil into various products, even if petrol sales volumes took a hit.

Rate Cut CPR for China’s Flatlining Economy

China’s leadership are getting worried about the health of the economy, judging by the second round of official rate cuts in just a week on Monday from the country’s central bank.

Wednesday 24 August, 2022

Life’s a Mall as Scentre Sees Double-Digit Growth

The solid rebound in bricks and mortar retailing saw Scentre Group, the country’s biggest shopping centre operator, lift its profit by double digits in the six months to June 30.

Qantas Slowly Losing Its Once Illustrious Brand Image

As Peter Milios reports, over the past few months, Qantas has been bombarded with excessive complaints about their service and expensive frequent flyer redemption program.

Pilbara Positively Rolling in Lithium Loot

In fleshing out the bare bones of its 2021-22 annual report and accounts, Pilbara has confirmed that lithium is now a highly profitable Australian mining business with considerable upside.

Company Chatter: BRG, KGN, TRS

Poor market sentiment in Tuesday’s ASX session had a say in how the latest profit results from appliance maker Breville, e-tailer Kogan and discount chain The Reject Shop were received.

T. Rowe Price July 2022 Global Equity Update (video)

T. Rowe Price Equity Specialist Sam Ruiz gives his thoughts on the markets at the moment, as investors remain focused on rate impacts and potential recessions around the globe.

Ansell Pushes Past Tricky Period

According to Australian investors, the headache from the hangover of the Covid boom 2020-2021 year seems to have eased for protective gear products company Ansell.

Riding the Energy Capex Wave (video)

Platinum’s Clay Smolinski discusses how, after an eight-year lull, the energy industry is seeing a large step-up in activity as countries seek to invest in and develop new sources of supply.

Thursday 25 August, 2022

Banks in a Bind

The rising rate environment is problematic for Australian banks – if the negative trend in property prices continues, and if the NZ experience is any guide, bank loan growth should slow.

Digital Twins

GAM Investments’ David Goodman considers how ‘digital twins’ can fundamentally change industries via living digital simulation models that change alongside their physical counterparts.

Schroder Real Return Fund August 2022 Update (video)

Schroder Real Return Fund Portfolio Manager Simon Doyle talks about navigating the changing investment landscape and market volatility that has characterised 2022 to date.

Everything Seemingly on the Up at Coles

The downside to the strong earnings we are seeing for Coles and its rival food retailers is the pain being felt in the hip pockets of Australians due to higher prices for everyday goods.

Flat Dividend Drowns Out Upbeat Talk for Seven

For all the upbeat talk, Seven Group’s decision to hold its dividends steady for FY2021-22 tells us a lot regarding what the company really thinks about the coming financial year.

WiseTech Living Up to its Name for Investors

Perhaps the strong revenue and profit growth experienced by WiseTech will finally quieten all the naysayers and sceptics the global logistics group seems to have collected along the way.

Market Murmurs: WOR, SHL, APA

The local earnings season rolled along Wednesday in a slightly happier environment for all concerned – here’s what Worley Group, Sonic Healthcare and APA Group had to say.

Market Liking the Look of Iluka

Two major developments, along with a massive surge in revenues and profits as well as a hefty dividend lift, helped push shares in miner Iluka Resources up nearly 10% on Wednesday.

Air NZ Tailspin Continues

Air New Zealand has survived for another year, revealing a loss before tax and one-off items for the 2021-22 financial year of $NZ725 million, significantly deeper than the $NZ444 million the year before.

Friday 26 August, 2022

Record Revenue but Profits Flat for Woolies

Woolworths found profit-making a hard slog in 2021-22, with the retail giant only able to convert a 9.2% rise in group revenue to a 0.7% rise in net profit for the year to June 30.

Is the Answer to CO2 Emissions Beneath Our Feet?

To meet the world’s net zero targets, new technologies will be needed to rapidly reduce emissions – carbon capture, utilisation and storage is one solution gaining significant traction.

Hefty Payout Increase Sees Nine Trump Seven

Nine Entertainment will match rival Seven West Media in buying back up to 10% of its shares but also go one better by paying its shareholders a record dividend.

South32 Headed Decidedly Northward

South32 has joined the growing parade of Australian resource companies producing strong results, reporting an annual profit of nearly $A4 billion in the year to June.

Allkem, All Left Satisfied with All-Time Result

Allkem Limited – the renamed Galaxy Resources / Orocobre merged entity – revealed a record result yesterday, yet again confirming the lithium space as the place to be right now.

Hot in the City

As heatwaves become more frequent, city centre buildings will need to adapt. For investors in global cities, keeping a close eye on weather data will become vital.

Tourism Stocks Banking on Wanderlust Redux

Quiet confidence of a full recovery in the tourism industry from both Flight Centre and Qantas on Thursday, the latter of which backed up its upbeat words with a $400m buyback.

Coal Run Puts Whitehaven in the Pink

Thursday saw Whitehaven Coal confirm the strong performance in the June 30 year that the company had all but laid out in its production and sales update in late July.

Lynas More than Triples Profits on 2H Surge

Lynas Rare Earths has reported a record profit on the back of strong demand for ex-China supply of its key products essential to the rapid growth in the electrification of the economy.