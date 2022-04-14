LVH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Following LiveHire’s 3Q trading update, Morgans continues to like the large opportunity in the North American Direct Sourcing sector and highlights ongoing momentum. The sector has structural tailwinds, according to the analyst, from a fast-growing contingent workforce.

The domestic software-as-a-service business is also considered to be improving and the broker maintains its Add rating, while the target edges down to $0.51 from $0.54.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $0.51.Current Price is $0.34. Difference: $0.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LVH meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).