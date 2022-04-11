Broker News

April 11, 2022

PME – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

In the second new contract win so far in FY22, Pro Medicus announced a $32m, eight year ($4m/yr) contract for the Visage radiology software in the US.

While the win is a positive, the analyst points out new contract wins are expected by the market, and another $10m/yr in new contracts is required within three months to meet Citi’s FY22 forecast.

The Neutral rating is maintained, as the broker feels the current company valuation is elevated. The target of $46 is maintained.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $46.00.Current Price is $47.50. Difference: ($1.50) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PME meets the Citi target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ALL – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ASX – Morgans rates the stock as Reduce

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

PPM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform