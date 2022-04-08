ALL – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi reinitiates on Aristocrat Leisure, noting the company is a market leader in the social casino segment and offers exposure to continuing mobile game growth. The broker also expects acquisitional growth into the US$15m iGaming market to be likely following legalisation.

According to the broker the core social casino business offers a solid foothold for 16% compound annual earnings growth through to FY24, while hit titles outside of the social casino segment could offer further upside.

The broker reinitiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $44.00.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $44.00.Current Price is $33.41. Difference: $10.59 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALL meets the Citi target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).