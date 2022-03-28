Broker News

March 28, 2022

SOL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Following solid 1H results, Morgans raises its rating for WH Soul Pattinson to Add from Hold given more than 10% upside for total shareholder returns to the new 12-month target of $30.60, reduced from $36.78.

Underlying group profit was $344m, up by 281% on the previous corresponding period.

The new target arises after allowing for the 1H result and further improvements to the broker’s near-term yield assumptions post the recent results of core portfolio holdings.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $30.60.Current Price is $28.35. Difference: $2.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SOL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

