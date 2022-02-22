Broker News

February 22, 2022

SHL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

While Sonic Healthcare’s 1h results were in-line with expectations, Morgans lowers its rating to Hold from Add and slashes its target price to $39.93 from $50.72. It’s felt covid testing will inevitably slow placing downward pressure on profits.

The broker suggests no FY22 guidance reflects the pandemic’s uncertain trajectory. However, it’s stressed the company remains in a strong position for ongoing base business growth and has ample liquidity for capital management and M&A.

Reagarding the results, operating margins expanded 290bps to 32.4%, an all-time high.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $39.93.Current Price is $36.25. Difference: $3.68 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

LLC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IRE – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ABP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CWN – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

ORG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold