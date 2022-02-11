Broker News

February 11, 2022

ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Following 1H results for ASX, Macquarie lowers its EPS forecasts by an average of around -2% due to increased estimates for expense growth. FY22 expense growth guidance is now for 7-8%, up from 5-7%.

The announcement of the CEO’s retirement weighed on sentiment, though potentially creates possibilities for capital restructuring/more leverage, suggests the analyst.

The broker likes the long term growth outlook and retains its Outperform rating, while the target slips to $96.50 from $103.50.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $96.50.Current Price is $82.47. Difference: $14.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

