REA – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

The 1H result for REA Group was better than Macquarie expected and the analyst is slightly more positive on listings growth.

While Macquarie sees valuation support emerging after a share price pullback, the Neutral rating is maintained on downside risk to the consensus forecast in the medium term. The broker also points to a moderating residential market.

The target price eases to $158 from $162.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $158.00.Current Price is $143.45. Difference: $14.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If REA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).