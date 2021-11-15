Broker News

November 15, 2021

ECX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

For a read through for Eclipx Group, Macquarie reviews the 3Q performance of key competitor Element (Custom Fleet) and notes ongoing microchip shortages causing OEM production delays. However, Element expects normalisation of production by mid-2023.

After that, a multi-quarter surge in revenue should occur to clear the excess order backlog, points out the broker, The Outperform rating and $2.82 target price are retained for Eclipx Group.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $2.82.Current Price is $2.50. Difference: $0.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ECX meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

HT1 – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

XRO – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

HCW – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CIP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ANN – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform