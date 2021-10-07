Markets

October 7, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 18

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 18 points (0.2%) to 7224.

 

  • Collins Foods (+5.3%); signed an agreement with KFC Netherlands to become its corporate franchisee.   Hmmm, KFC…..
  • Mayne Pharma (-0.8%); has received a response from the US FDA and says it is now “a step closer to approval” for its new drug.
  • Openpay (+10%); has secured $271m Receivables Warehouse facility that will rapidly help its expansion in the US, the largest BNPL market
  • Qube (-0.8%); the ACCC will investigate potential competition issues from its Newcastle Agri Terminal acquisition.
  • Sims (+0.5%); upgraded to Buy by 2 brokers this morning.
  • Wesfarmers (+0.1%) / Aust Pharmaceutical (+1.7%) / Sigma Health (+1.7%); WES has bought 95m shares in API, 19%.  Remains committed to its takeover proposal and will not support rival Sigma’s offer.

 

 

….and since announcing Dom Perrottet as the new NSW Premier, the Coalition has firmed from $1.90 to $1.75 to win the next NSW election, due in May 2022.      Only a few months ago they were $1.20 with Gladys in charge.

