Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 18

ASX200 up 18 points (0.2%) to 7224.
- Collins Foods (+5.3%); signed an agreement with KFC Netherlands to become its corporate franchisee. Hmmm, KFC…..
- Mayne Pharma (-0.8%); has received a response from the US FDA and says it is now “a step closer to approval” for its new drug.
- Openpay (+10%); has secured $271m Receivables Warehouse facility that will rapidly help its expansion in the US, the largest BNPL market
- Qube (-0.8%); the ACCC will investigate potential competition issues from its Newcastle Agri Terminal acquisition.
- Sims (+0.5%); upgraded to Buy by 2 brokers this morning.
- Wesfarmers (+0.1%) / Aust Pharmaceutical (+1.7%) / Sigma Health (+1.7%); WES has bought 95m shares in API, 19%. Remains committed to its takeover proposal and will not support rival Sigma’s offer.
….and since announcing Dom Perrottet as the new NSW Premier, the Coalition has firmed from $1.90 to $1.75 to win the next NSW election, due in May 2022. Only a few months ago they were $1.20 with Gladys in charge.