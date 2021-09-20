Broker News

September 20, 2021

CAR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse believes the core business is well-positioned amid recent growth in dealer revenue. The Instant Offer product is expected to provide short-term upside. While Carsales Select is important, any monetisation is expected to take time.

The broker alters earnings estimates to reflect the Trader acquisition and higher yield growth in Private. Following a short period of restriction, Credit Suisse resumes coverage with a Neutral rating and $25.80 target.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $25.80.Current Price is $25.71. Difference: $0.09 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CAR meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

