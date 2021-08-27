Broker News

August 27, 2021

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

At first glance, FY21 results were in line with UBS estimates at the sales line while net profit was below. The final dividend was ahead of the broker’s forecast, at $0.55.

For the first eight weeks of FY22 sales growth was very strong, given tough comparables and, excluding Big W. The outlook for big W is weak with the company expecting EBIT in the first half to be “materially lower” than the prior corresponding first half.

UBS retains a Neutral rating and $39 target.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $39.00.Current Price is $40.99. Difference: ($1.99) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WOW meets the UBS target it will return approximately -5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

