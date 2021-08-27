Markets

August 27, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 15

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 15 points (0.2%) to 7475.

 

Australian Retail Sales due at 11.30am

 

  • Auswide Bank (-0.4%); FY profit $24.2m, up 31%.
  • Australian Finance Group (+0.2%); FY profit $51.3m, up 35%.
  • Alumina (-0.9%); ex div 4.75c.  Trading down 1.5c.
  • Bega Cheese (-0.9%); FY profit $72.2m vs $21.3m yoy. A softening in demand for infant formula was overshadowed by synergy gains from Lion Dairy and Drinks.
  • BWX Ltd (TH); FY profit $23.7m, up 61%.  Raising $100m to buy 50.1% stake in Go-To Skincare.
  • Cardno (+5.3%); FY profit $32.7m down 42%.
  • Cimic (-0.1%); has been awarded a NZ$600m contract with Auckland Rail.
  • Integral Diagnostics (-6.6%); FY profit $31.3m, up 36%.
  • Lynas (-2.2%); posted a record FY profit that nearly quadrupled last year…and demand for rare earths continues to grow.
  • Mayne Pharma (-6.7%); FY loss $209.1m.  Co said its recovery will depend on the many issues regarding C-19.
  • Nextdc (-3.9%); FY earnings $134.5m +29% yoy and higher than guidance of $13-133m. Co flagged a big rise in underlying earnings in FY22.
  • Peter Warren Automotive (-5%); FY profit 37.5m.  Revenue +18%.  No div.
  • Resolute Mining (-2.2%); 1H loss US$183.9m vs US$34.2m profit yoy.   No div.
  • Shine Justice (+10%); FY profit $25.6m , up 19% yoy.
  • Wesfarmers (-2.5%); FY profit +40% to $2.38bn. Special Div $2 (worth $2.3bn)   Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks deliver strong earnings. 1H earningsmay be below previous due to lockdowns.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

I grew up with Bob Hope, Steve Jobs and Johnny Cash.  Now there is no jobs, no cash and no hope.

Please don’t let anything happen to Kevin Bacon……….

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Chunky Dividend for Wesfarmers Shareholders

Lynas Finds Bounty in Rare Earths

Morning Report: US sharemarkets fell on Thursday

Much Crying, Much Spilt Milk at a2

Woolies Rewards Holders with Payout, Buyback

Cashed-Up Ramsay Inspired to Pass it On