Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 15

ASX200 down 15 points (0.2%) to 7475.
Australian Retail Sales due at 11.30am
- Auswide Bank (-0.4%); FY profit $24.2m, up 31%.
- Australian Finance Group (+0.2%); FY profit $51.3m, up 35%.
- Alumina (-0.9%); ex div 4.75c. Trading down 1.5c.
- Bega Cheese (-0.9%); FY profit $72.2m vs $21.3m yoy. A softening in demand for infant formula was overshadowed by synergy gains from Lion Dairy and Drinks.
- BWX Ltd (TH); FY profit $23.7m, up 61%. Raising $100m to buy 50.1% stake in Go-To Skincare.
- Cardno (+5.3%); FY profit $32.7m down 42%.
- Cimic (-0.1%); has been awarded a NZ$600m contract with Auckland Rail.
- Integral Diagnostics (-6.6%); FY profit $31.3m, up 36%.
- Lynas (-2.2%); posted a record FY profit that nearly quadrupled last year…and demand for rare earths continues to grow.
- Mayne Pharma (-6.7%); FY loss $209.1m. Co said its recovery will depend on the many issues regarding C-19.
- Nextdc (-3.9%); FY earnings $134.5m +29% yoy and higher than guidance of $13-133m. Co flagged a big rise in underlying earnings in FY22.
- Peter Warren Automotive (-5%); FY profit 37.5m. Revenue +18%. No div.
- Resolute Mining (-2.2%); 1H loss US$183.9m vs US$34.2m profit yoy. No div.
- Shine Justice (+10%); FY profit $25.6m , up 19% yoy.
- Wesfarmers (-2.5%); FY profit +40% to $2.38bn. Special Div $2 (worth $2.3bn) Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks deliver strong earnings. 1H earningsmay be below previous due to lockdowns.
