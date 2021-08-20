Lunch Report: Market higher for first time this week

The Australian sharemarket has snapped a four-day losing streak, with the ASX 200 a touch higher at midday. The index has faded from this morning’s best levels on news that Greater Sydney’s lockdown will be extended to the end of September.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
