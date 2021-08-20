Markets / Video

August 20, 2021

Lunch Report: Market higher for first time this week

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket has snapped a four-day losing streak, with the ASX 200 a touch higher at midday. The index has faded from this morning’s best levels on news that Greater Sydney’s lockdown will be extended to the end of September.

About Steven Daghlian

View more articles by Steven Daghlian →

More Related Articles

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 32

Chip Shortage Forces Toyota to Cut Production by 40%

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Thursday

Carnage in the Iron Ore Market

Emerging Markets: Waiting for a Breakthrough

Jobs Data Lagging the Cold, Hard, Real World