August 5, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 4

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 4 points to 7499.

 

  • Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (+0.7%); said its FY result will include a collective provision release of $19.4m, reflecting in part an improved outlook for the Australian economy and the booming residential property market.
  • Imugene (+0.8%); have announced a strategic research partnership with Celularity, a NASDAQ listed co, for the treatment of tumours.
  • Nick Scali (-0.2%); FY net profit doubles to $84.2m.    I have not seen any comments on guidance as yet.  Stock at all time highs.
  • Pantera Minerals (?); lists at 11.30 @ 20c.   Code PFE.
  • Telix Pharma (+0.2%); said the first patient has been dosed in its ‘CUPID’ first-in-human Phase I study of the Company’s next generation prostate cancer therapy candidate TLX592 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.
  • Westpac (+0.1%); is set to review its deal with Afterpay after its acquisition by Square, which is a business banking competitor.

 

…………and I know we are all focussing on the Olympics – and the stock market obviously – but there is a rugby game on Saturday in NZ.  The odds for that are;

All Blacks    $1.09

Australia     $8.00

 

The start , for Australia, is 19.5 points.     Enough?

