Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 4

ASX200 down 4 points to 7499.
- Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (+0.7%); said its FY result will include a collective provision release of $19.4m, reflecting in part an improved outlook for the Australian economy and the booming residential property market.
- Imugene (+0.8%); have announced a strategic research partnership with Celularity, a NASDAQ listed co, for the treatment of tumours.
- Nick Scali (-0.2%); FY net profit doubles to $84.2m. I have not seen any comments on guidance as yet. Stock at all time highs.
- Pantera Minerals (?); lists at 11.30 @ 20c. Code PFE.
- Telix Pharma (+0.2%); said the first patient has been dosed in its ‘CUPID’ first-in-human Phase I study of the Company’s next generation prostate cancer therapy candidate TLX592 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.
- Westpac (+0.1%); is set to review its deal with Afterpay after its acquisition by Square, which is a business banking competitor.
…………and I know we are all focussing on the Olympics – and the stock market obviously – but there is a rugby game on Saturday in NZ. The odds for that are;
All Blacks $1.09
Australia $8.00
The start , for Australia, is 19.5 points. Enough?