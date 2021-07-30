Markets

July 30, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 10

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 10 points (0.1%) to 7406.

 

  • AMP (-2%): acknowledges the commencement of civil proceedings by ASIC in relation to historic charging of Plan Service Fees.
  • Ampol (-0.3%); partners with Arena for National Fast Charging Network.
  • Boral (-1%); named chief executive of Seven Group , Ryan Stokes, as chairman of its board after Seven reached a 70% stake.
  • Fiji Kava (TH); Trading Halt
  • Janus Henderson (+7.5%);
  • NAB (+0.4%); to buy back $2.5bn of shares from mid August.
  • Origin Energy (-9%); expects to log noncash charges of almost $2.25bn after tax tied in part to a weaker outlook for electricity prices.
  • Paradigm Bio (TH); Trading Halt
  • Ramsay Health (-0.4%); press speculation RHC could be a takeover target de to its vast property exposures.
  • Sezzle (-8%); 2Q update. Sales +119% yoy, income +123% yoy.  I have not seen any guidance…..
  • Starpharma (-1.8%); Q update.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

Finding a woman sobbing that she had locked her keys in her car, a passing soldier assures her that he can help.   She looks on amazed as he removes his trousers, rolls them up into a tight ball and rubs them against the car door.    Magically, it opens.

“That’s so clever” she gasps.  “How did you do it?”

“Easy” says the soldier.  “These are my khakis”…..

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

