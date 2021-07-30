Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 10

ASX200 down 10 points (0.1%) to 7406.
- AMP (-2%): acknowledges the commencement of civil proceedings by ASIC in relation to historic charging of Plan Service Fees.
- Ampol (-0.3%); partners with Arena for National Fast Charging Network.
- Boral (-1%); named chief executive of Seven Group , Ryan Stokes, as chairman of its board after Seven reached a 70% stake.
- Fiji Kava (TH); Trading Halt
- Janus Henderson (+7.5%);
- NAB (+0.4%); to buy back $2.5bn of shares from mid August.
- Origin Energy (-9%); expects to log noncash charges of almost $2.25bn after tax tied in part to a weaker outlook for electricity prices.
- Paradigm Bio (TH); Trading Halt
- Ramsay Health (-0.4%); press speculation RHC could be a takeover target de to its vast property exposures.
- Sezzle (-8%); 2Q update. Sales +119% yoy, income +123% yoy. I have not seen any guidance…..
- Starpharma (-1.8%); Q update.
Friday Dad Joke;
Finding a woman sobbing that she had locked her keys in her car, a passing soldier assures her that he can help. She looks on amazed as he removes his trousers, rolls them up into a tight ball and rubs them against the car door. Magically, it opens.
“That’s so clever” she gasps. “How did you do it?”
“Easy” says the soldier. “These are my khakis”…..