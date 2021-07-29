Broker News

July 29, 2021

APE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans lifts its EPS forecasts for FY21-FY23 by 10%, 20% and 20%, respectively, and raises its price target for Eagers Automotive to $19.20 from $1.39. This comes as the company is set to deliver first half profit (NPBT) 11% above the broker’s forecast.

The analyst sees an increased likelihood of structurally higher margins, underpinned by an entrenched cost-out and other drivers. These are considered to include EA123 (online used cars), M&A, property buybacks and increasing penetration of Finance and Insurance.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $19.20.Current Price is $15.99. Difference: $3.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APE meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

REA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OSH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AIM – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CHL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NWH – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform