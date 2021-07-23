Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 1

ASX200 down 1 point to 7386.
- AGL (-0.7%); will change its name to Accel Energy by 30 June 2022.
- Crown (-2.4%); / Star Entertainment (+0.6%); Star has withdrawn its proposal to merge with Crown over concerns its rival could lose its casino license in Melbourne.
- IAG (+0.7%); expects to report a $427m loss in FY21 vs $435m profit in previous year. IAG restarted guidance for FY22, citing confidence in the business and its outlook.
- Myer (+2.2%); has secured a 10 year lease on a new national distribution centre in Victoria.
- Perpetual (-1.2%); Q update.
- Rio Tinto (-0.6%); workers at its Kitimat aluminum smelter and Kemano power operations in British Columbia, Canada, have gone on strike.
- Silver Lake (-9%); Q update. Guidance looks disappointing.
- Western Areas (+2%); 4Q nickel output rose 16% from the previous quarter, while production costs fell.
Friday Dad Joke;
The guy at the furniture store told me the sofa would seat 5 people without any problems. Then it occurred to me, I don’t think I know 5 people without any problems.