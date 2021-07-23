Markets

July 23, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 1

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 1 point to 7386.

 

  • AGL (-0.7%); will change its name to Accel Energy by 30 June 2022.
  • Crown (-2.4%); / Star Entertainment (+0.6%);  Star has withdrawn its proposal to merge with Crown over concerns its rival could lose its casino license in Melbourne.
  • IAG (+0.7%); expects to report a $427m loss in FY21 vs $435m profit in previous year.  IAG restarted guidance for FY22, citing confidence in the business and its outlook.
  • Myer (+2.2%); has secured a 10 year lease on a new national distribution centre in Victoria.
  • Perpetual (-1.2%); Q update.
  • Rio Tinto (-0.6%); workers at its Kitimat aluminum smelter and Kemano power operations in British Columbia, Canada, have gone on strike.
  • Silver Lake (-9%); Q update.   Guidance looks disappointing.
  • Western Areas (+2%); 4Q nickel output rose 16% from the previous quarter, while production costs fell.

 

