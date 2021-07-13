Youfoodz Reaches Its Use-By Date

Floated at $1.50 a share last December, buried at 93 cents in an agreed bid on Tuesday – the 8 months of life for Youfoodz Holdings has been one long slide.

Youfoodz told the ASX on Tuesday that it had agreed to be taken over by German owned rival Hellofresh for 93 cents a share, a significant premium to the last sale price of 51 cents on Monday.

For those shareholders who took up shares in the float and didn’t sell, the proposed offer price represents a loss of just over a third in the eight months since the float.

The bid has been recommended by Youfoodz directors and subject to there being no higher offer, the company’s biggest shareholder, RGT Capital, will accept in respect of its 57% stake.

Youfoodz listed on the ASX last December after raising $70 million via the issue of 46,725,779 shares at a price of $1.50 per share. This gave the company a market value of around $202 million.

But the reception from investors on listing was not bullish – the shares slumped to $1.05 on the day of the float. The highest the shares got in its brief life was $1.16 a day or so after the float on December 8.

Monday’s close of 51 cents valued the company at just over $68 million, making for a big loss of value in 8 months of around $134 million.

The company revealed that it launched its capital raising to provide it with access to capital markets, which it expects will provide funding and financial flexibility to pursue its growth initiatives.

These included marketing, product development, the fit out of a new purpose-built manufacturing facility, and other growth opportunities.

In addition to this, the float would allow it to repay its shareholder loan, broaden its shareholder base, and provide a liquid market for its shares.

The company generated revenue of $127.3 million in 2020 and recorded a loss after tax of $6.2 million. Youfoodz forecast a 17.8% increase in revenue to $149.9 million and an improved net loss of $0.6 million.

In a statement announcing the proposed takeover, YouFoodz said that “As a world-leading direct-to-consumer food solutions group, HelloFresh represents a strong strategic partner for Youfoodz.”

“The transaction combines Youfoodz strength in developing and manufacturing delicious ready-made meals with HelloFresh’s expertise in supply chain management, technology and direct-to-consumer marketing. Both companies are unified in their purpose to provide Australians with delicious high quality and affordable fresh meals.”