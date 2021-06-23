Evening Report: ASX falls as Sydney COVID cluster grows

The Aussie market has continued its inconsistent week with the ASX 200 easing after yesterday’s big rally. Sentiment was dented by new restrictions in greater Sydney as the COVID cluster grows. Travel stocks were among decliners.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
