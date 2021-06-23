Markets / Video

June 23, 2021

Evening Report: ASX falls as Sydney COVID cluster grows

By James Tao

The Aussie market has continued its inconsistent week with the ASX 200 easing after yesterday’s big rally. Sentiment was dented by new restrictions in greater Sydney as the COVID cluster grows. Travel stocks were among decliners.

