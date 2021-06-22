Markets

June 22, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 93

ASX200 up 93 points (1.3%) to 7328.

 

  • Acrux (+35%); the US FDA has granted approval of the Co’s generic version of Jublia — an antifungal drug indicated for the topical treatment of infections of the nail.
  • Boral (+0.3%); continues to recommend that shareholders reject the offer from Seven Group. Seven now owns 24.19% and has removed all bid conditions.
  • Cedar Woods (+4.6%); advises that strong sales conditions across the Co’s high performing projects have driven presales to a record $439m at 31 May 2021, up 20%+ on pcp.
  • CSL (-1.7%);  have you seen the chart !!!
  • IGO (+5.9%); said the key regulatory requirements for the internal restructure of the Australian arm of Tianqi Lithium Corporation to proceed have now been satisfied.
  • Milton Corp (+15%) / Washington H Soul (+1.5%); agree to a $10.8bn merger. Pending approval it is an all-scrip deal valuing Milton at approx. $6 a share vs last sale $5.
  • Monadelphous (+2%); said it has secured a number of new construction and maintenance contracts in the resources sector totalling approximately $215m.
  • Openpay (+10%); has acquired Payment Assist, a leading BNPL provider to the UK Automotive sector.

