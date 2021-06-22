Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 93

ASX200 up 93 points (1.3%) to 7328.
- Acrux (+35%); the US FDA has granted approval of the Co’s generic version of Jublia — an antifungal drug indicated for the topical treatment of infections of the nail.
- Boral (+0.3%); continues to recommend that shareholders reject the offer from Seven Group. Seven now owns 24.19% and has removed all bid conditions.
- Cedar Woods (+4.6%); advises that strong sales conditions across the Co’s high performing projects have driven presales to a record $439m at 31 May 2021, up 20%+ on pcp.
- CSL (-1.7%); have you seen the chart !!!
- IGO (+5.9%); said the key regulatory requirements for the internal restructure of the Australian arm of Tianqi Lithium Corporation to proceed have now been satisfied.
- Milton Corp (+15%) / Washington H Soul (+1.5%); agree to a $10.8bn merger. Pending approval it is an all-scrip deal valuing Milton at approx. $6 a share vs last sale $5.
- Monadelphous (+2%); said it has secured a number of new construction and maintenance contracts in the resources sector totalling approximately $215m.
- Openpay (+10%); has acquired Payment Assist, a leading BNPL provider to the UK Automotive sector.