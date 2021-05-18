Markets

May 18, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 43

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 43 points (0.6%) to 7067.

 

  • Boral (+0.6%); said it wants to buy US$450m in senior notes following the sale of its 50% share in its joint venture with USG Corp.
  • Crown (-0.1%); the Royal Commission continues today.
  • Imugene (+3%); has entered into a j/v with the City of Hope Cancer Centre in LA for the patents covering a novel combination immunotherapy.
  • James Hardie (-3.8%); said its FY profit rose by 9% and it forecast stronger earnings margins in North America in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Newcrest (+2%); said it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.
  • OzForex (+0.8%); FY revenue -3% yoy.  No dividend but announced a buy back of 10% of shares.
  • South32 (+1.3%); will add US$200m to its capital returns program, citing a strong operating and financial performance and a positive outlook for the business at a time when commodity prices have risen sharply.
  • St Barbara (-10%); lowers output guidance.
  • Woodside (+1.4%); intends to exit its 50% interest in the proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas development in Canada and expects associated costs to cut 2021 net profit by up to $60m.

 

………….and according to his tax return, Joe Biden’s 2020 income was $607,336.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie shares lift for a 3rd day

Upgrade Cycle Continues For GrainCorp

Robust Property Profile Underpins CSR

Investors Flip the Remote on AT&T Deal

Morning Report: US sharemarkets fell on Monday

Chinese Steel Production Shrugs off Rule Changes