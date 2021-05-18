Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 43

DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT Efti a highly sought after compound for mono & combo Cancer treatment Immutep (IMM.AX) is one of the most promising drug developers listed on the ASX. A core competency is its unsurpassed understanding of the biology of the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) and the development of therapeutics based on that knowledge. In this report, we take a deep-dive into Immutep’s project pipeline. We look at major factors in oncology drug development and the broader market and how Immutep are likely to support the value of its lead asset, eftilagimod alpha (efti), currently in mid-late-stage clinical trials. Finally, we look at the company’s intellectual property and management, the latter being often overlooked by investors.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Email Address (required)

Please prove you are human by selecting the Car.