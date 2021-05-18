Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 43

ASX200 up 43 points (0.6%) to 7067.
- Boral (+0.6%); said it wants to buy US$450m in senior notes following the sale of its 50% share in its joint venture with USG Corp.
- Crown (-0.1%); the Royal Commission continues today.
- Imugene (+3%); has entered into a j/v with the City of Hope Cancer Centre in LA for the patents covering a novel combination immunotherapy.
- James Hardie (-3.8%); said its FY profit rose by 9% and it forecast stronger earnings margins in North America in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Newcrest (+2%); said it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.
- OzForex (+0.8%); FY revenue -3% yoy. No dividend but announced a buy back of 10% of shares.
- South32 (+1.3%); will add US$200m to its capital returns program, citing a strong operating and financial performance and a positive outlook for the business at a time when commodity prices have risen sharply.
- St Barbara (-10%); lowers output guidance.
- Woodside (+1.4%); intends to exit its 50% interest in the proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas development in Canada and expects associated costs to cut 2021 net profit by up to $60m.
