Broker News

April 19, 2021

URW – Citi rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi observes the stock has rallied significantly from its 2020 lows yet expects an 2021 decline of -13% in earnings per share. The first half is expected to have a negative impact on store closures in Europe and rent concessions could extend well into the second half.

Yet the broker expects a rebound in earnings in 2022 and an average -5% decline over 2023-25 as an equity raising is assumed. The broker emphasises the company is under the impression that a return to 2019 rents can still be achieved.

Sell maintained. Target rises to EUR27.70 from EUR21.20.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Current Price is $5.38. Target price not assessed.

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BGL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

PDL – Morgans rates the stock as Add