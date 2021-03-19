Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 69 points

ASX200 down 69 points (1%) to 6676.

Afterpay (-2.8%) / Splitit (-3.2%) / Zip Co (-3.3%); press speculation that the “RBA will move on the BNPL later sector to force industry players to allow retailers to recoup hefty transaction costs.”

AGL (+0.9%); 5 year deal to supply electricity to Portland Smelter through to 2026.

Amcor (-1.4%); has come up with Australia’s first soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled content – and is using it on a KitKat. Hmmm, KitKat…..

AMP (+0.2%); press speculation Blackrock is talking to AMP about buying its equities and fixed interest operations.

Cimic (-2.5%); CIM-owned Sedgman wins $100m contracts in Queensland.

Coles (-0.5%); said it plans to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Fortescue (-0.9%); has completed its upsized $1.5bn Bond offering. Co said the offer size was doubled due to demand.

Medibio (+22%); has signed an agreement with Compass Group to begin the implementation of ilumen in the UK. Ilumen is a corporate mental health software product that provides an employer rich, de-identified, aggregated data to measure and manage the mental wellbeing of its workforce, whilst providing the employee a mental wellbeing “snapshot” so they may make improvements over time. Employees identified as high risk receive a confidential, personalized notification. Blimey, so now you can have proof that some of your work colleagues are nuts. Not here at Ascot though…….well,….

Noxopharm (+0.7%); the IONIC-1 trial supported by Noxopharm and Bristol Myers Squibb received final ethics approval to start recruiting patients.

Pendal (-2.3%); names Nicholas Good as new CEO.

Sydney Airport (-2.8%); total passenger traffic in February 2021 was 623,000 passengers, down 79.8% on pcp. We know why…….

Woodside (-3.4%); intends to put climate reporting to shareholder vote in 2022.

Worley (-1.6%); wins services contract for SABIC, Plastic Energy Recycling Unit.

Friday Dad Joke;

A man went to the movies and was surprised to find a woman with a big dog sitting in front of him. Even more amazing was the fact that the dog always laughed in the right places through the comedy.

“Excuse me”, said the man to the woman, “but I think it’s astounding that your dog enjoys the movie so much”. “I am surprised myself” she replied. “He hated the book…..”.