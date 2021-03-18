Broker News

March 18, 2021

STA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Strandline Resources announced a successful US$60m bond issue which completes the debt funding for the Coburn Mineral Sands Project in WA.

To complete the development funding for Coburn, an equity raise is needed, which Morgans estimates at $120m, along with a final investment decision from the board.

Morgans maintains an Add rating and increases the target price to $0.44 from $0.39. Commissioning is expected to commence in the December quarter of 2022.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $0.44.Current Price is $0.25. Difference: $0.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STA meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SUN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

FSF – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

NHF – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

MTS – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CLV – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy