Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 36 points

ASX200 down 36 points (0.5%) to 6730.
- AGL (+0.4%); AGL and Mercury NZ have joined to buy wind farm operator Tilt Renewables for A$2.1bn
- Droneshield (+6%); has received a $1m order from a high profile Government customer from a Five Eyes country. (what’s a Five Eyes country?)
- Emerge Gaming (+11%); has banked further cash receipts of $4.5m from subscriptions and said there continues to be strong daily growth in subscriptions.
- Evolution (+2.8%); said it will acquire Canada’s Battle North Gold Corp for roughly US$275m.
- Fortescue (-4%); said it will aim to be carbon neutral by 2030, a decade ahead of an earlier target.
- Openpay (-0.8%); said it has entered into the hospital segment via a partnership with St John of God Health Care, allowing patients to spread their hospital costs for elective surgery procedures across plans ranging from two to 12 months.
- Qantas (+0.9%); upgraded by a few brokers this morning.