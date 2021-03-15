Markets

March 15, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 36 points

ASX200 down 36 points (0.5%) to 6730.

 

  • AGL (+0.4%); AGL and Mercury NZ have joined to buy wind farm operator Tilt Renewables for A$2.1bn
  • Droneshield (+6%); has received a $1m order from a high profile Government customer from a Five Eyes country.   (what’s a Five Eyes country?)
  • Emerge Gaming (+11%); has banked further cash receipts of $4.5m from subscriptions and said there continues to be strong daily growth in subscriptions.
  • Evolution (+2.8%); said it will acquire Canada’s Battle North Gold Corp for roughly US$275m.
  • Fortescue (-4%); said it will aim to be carbon neutral by 2030, a decade ahead of an earlier target.
  • Openpay (-0.8%); said it has entered into the hospital segment via a partnership with St John of God Health Care, allowing patients to spread their hospital costs for elective surgery procedures across plans ranging from two to 12 months.
  • Qantas (+0.9%); upgraded by a few brokers this morning.

 

