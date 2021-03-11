Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 15 points

ASX200 down 15 points (0.2%) to 6698.
- Newcrest (+1.7%); announces discovery at Red Chris Deposit. More to come…..
- Seek (+0.5%); appoints Kate Koch as CFO.
- Travel stocks; Govt to offer 800k half price flights within Aust. CTD +2.5% FLT +9% QAN +2.4% REX +4% WEB +3.4%
American’s Fully Vaccinated:
- 32.1 million
- 12.6% of the US adult population
- 30% of those 65 and older
- by Vaccine type:
- Pfizer’s 2 doses: 17 million
- Moderna’s 2 doses: 14.7 million
- J&J single dose: 307,112
Source; Twitter