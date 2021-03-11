Markets

March 11, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 15 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 15 points (0.2%) to 6698.

 

  • Newcrest (+1.7%); announces discovery at Red Chris Deposit.    More to come…..
  • Seek (+0.5%); appoints Kate Koch as CFO.
  • Travel stocks; Govt to offer 800k half price flights within Aust.    CTD +2.5%  FLT +9%  QAN +2.4%  REX +4%  WEB +3.4%

 

American’s Fully Vaccinated:

  • 32.1 million
  • 12.6% of the US adult population
  • 30% of those 65 and older
  • by Vaccine type:
  • Pfizer’s 2 doses: 17 million
  • Moderna’s 2 doses: 14.7 million
  • J&J single dose: 307,112

Source; Twitter

