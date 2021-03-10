Broker News

March 10, 2021

IAP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Irongate Group acquired 153 Main Beach Road, Pinkenba in Queensland for circa $24.8m. Given an initial yield of 5.3%, Macquarie estimates the acquisition is 0.9% accretive to the group’s FY22 funds from operations.

Income exposure is attractive, notes the broker, with circa 20% of the tenant base government entities, about 24% foreign listed and circa 23% Australian corporates.

Outperform rating with the target rising slightly to $1.38 from $1.37.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $1.38.Current Price is $1.27. Difference: $0.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IAP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MAI – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Sell

WSA – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

KLL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SGP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight