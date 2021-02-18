8 Lessons from 12 Remarkable Months

This time last year Mrs S and I were heading off to Alentejo for a week of good food, wine and late winter sunshine. Thank goodness we did. It’s hard to remember the carefree, hop-on-a-plane world we took for granted just 12 months ago.

Obviously, I didn’t know at the time that the world’s stock markets were about to experience one of fastest bear markets on record. Investors were quick to pay attention to what we weren’t yet calling Covid-19. Quicker than us, I’m embarrassed to relate. Oh, how amused we were by the facemasks at the airport.

This Friday coming is the anniversary of the S&P 500’s peak on February 19. Within two weeks, the US benchmark had corrected by 10pc. Within four weeks it was in bear market territory, down more than 20pc. We didn’t know it at the time, but five weeks after the peak, it was all over. Since March 23 last year, US shares have risen 75pc.

I get plenty wrong about the markets, so you’ll forgive me if I revisit the headline on this column five days before the bottom: ‘This is a once in a generation buying opportunity.’ Happily, I followed my own advice. What a shame then that I backed the recovery with a UK, not a US, tracker – there’s a big gap between 31pc and 75pc. Hey ho.

Clearly there is always something to learn in this game. And the past year has provided more than its fair share of lessons. Here are eight things I’ve taken from a remarkable 12 months in the markets.