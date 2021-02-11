Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 13 points

ASX200 up 13 points (0.2%) to 6870.
- AGL (+1%);reported a 1H loss $2.29bn ($2.7bn in one off charges) and while the result is seen as poor quality, the market happy the co is talking about a potential business overhaul.
- AMP (-8.4%); reported a higher annual net profit but the market is selling the stock after it said US-based Ares Management Corp had abandoned a proposed takeover of the company.
- ASX (-1.4%); 1H profit beat consensus but the co guided to a softer FY21.
- Crown (+0.3%); Chairman said the co will “move with pace and in an orderly and coordinated manner” with the regulator on the Sydney license issue.
- Downer (+2%); 1H profit -14% yoy. 1H revenue -11% yoy. Generally looks like it missed most expectations.
- Graincorp (+2.6%); has upgraded FY21 earnings guidance to $60-85m vs previous guidance of $62m.
- GUD (-0.2%); 1H profit +18% yoy. Analyst presentation on as I write…….
- Magellan (-3%); 1H profit +3.4% yoy. Was generally in line with expectations which has disappointed investors who expect outperformance….
- Mesoblast (+4.6%); test results indicate that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L may provide a safe and effective therapy for patients with chronic inflammatory back pain due to degenerative disc disease.
- Newcrest (+5.5%); 1H profit more than doubled as the co announced a beefed-up dividend policy, projected annual gold output at the high end of its forecasts.
- Telstra (+2.8%); solid result with 1H profit -3.6% but maintained its interim dividend and expects it will continue to do so.
- Transurban (-2.4%); reported a half-year net loss, as traffic on its network of global toll roads was disrupted by C19 lockdowns.
…..and an Israeli company has unveiled the first 3-D-printed rib-eye steak , using a culture of live animal tissue, in what could be a leap forward for lab-grown meat once it receives regulatory approval. Um, no thanks…..