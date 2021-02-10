Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 17 points

ASX200 up 17 points (0.2%) to 6838.
- Cimic (-14%); returned to profit in 2020 and said it expects to record an increased profit this year despite ongoing headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Cimic (-14%); press reports that 2 executives working for CIM’s Qatar j/v were arrested and placed in jail as authorities sought answers over scores of legal cases lodged by suppliers and contractors in Qatar.
- Commonwealth Bank (-0.6%); in short, posted a 21% fall in 1H profit but lifted the dividend significantly to $1.50 vs 98c previously. Lots of research reports out there. ANZ -0.1% NAB -0.4% WBC -0.1%
- Crown (-3%); You have read the news about the license issue. James Packer owns 37% of Crown. Will he have to sell down his holding? Probably. (give me the order JP….) Market hates uncertainty.
- IAG (+4.7%); posted a half-year net loss of $460m, driven in part by expenses for potential business interruption pandemic-related claims. Div 7c vs 10c last year.
- Mineral Resources (-0.1%); 1H EBITDA $763m, more than doubles.
- Northern Star (+4%); reported a record net profit and a 27% uplift in its dividend as it prepares to combine with Saracen Minerals.
- Oil Search (+1.6%); says Fiscal Stability Agreement signed with PNG Govt.
- Pointsbet (+4.2%); a multi-year strategic partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), naming PointsBet an “Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL”.
- Saracen (TH); 1H profit +46%. About to merge with Northern Star.
