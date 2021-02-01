Broker News

February 1, 2021

ORE – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Lithium carbonate production at Olaroz was 3,727t of lithium carbonate (LCE), up 58% from the previous quarter, and 4% above the December 2019 quarter.

The analyst highlights that with increased output (around 85% of nameplate) costs declined -9%.

Morgans retains a long-term price of US$10,500/t for LCE. The broker also shortens the projected period of weaker prices and lowers short-term costs to generate a value and target price of $5.15.

The rating is lowered to Hold from Add due to recent share price strength, and the target price is increased to $5.15 from $3.36.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $5.15.Current Price is $5.00. Difference: $0.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORE meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MMS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

LYC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

FMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

IGO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

HRL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform