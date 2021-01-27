Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 34 points

ASX200 down 34 points (0.4%) to 6791
- Asaleo Care (-0.4%); said the bid from Essity is “materially inadequate”. Co is targeting more than 10% growth in FY20.
- Beach (-4.3%); said its 2Q oil and gas production fell by 8% compared to pcp, mainly due to the shutdown of the Otway Gas Plant in November for maintenance.
- Doctor Care (+0.4%); said unaudited revenue for FY20 is up 102% yoy.
- Iluka (-4.5%); said it produced less of its core mineral-sands products in 2020 and would temporarily suspend production at one synthetic rutile kiln to lower stockpiles of that commodity.
- Oil Search (-1.9%); said its annual oil and natural gas production rose by 4% in 2020, led by a record output rate at the Exxon Mobil Corp.-operated PNG LNG facility in Papua New Guinea.
- PointsBet (-1.4%); has appointed the one and only Paige Spiranac as its new global on-air talent and brand ambassador.
- Regional Express (+0.6%); launched its new domestic service with a flyover Sydney Harbour and the beaches yesterday – Australia Day. Looked good……
- Regis Resources (+0.7%); 2Q production report – maintains FY21 guidance.
- Reliance Worldwide (+8%); said net sales for the six months through December rose 13% on-year amid increased demand for plumbing supplies across all its markets.
- St Barbara (-0.2%); 2Q production update – maintains FY21 guidance.