Broker News

December 18, 2020

PME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Pro Medicus has secured a long-term contract for $18m with a US based hospital system, replacing legacy picture archiving and communications services (PACS) systems with its full suite of products.

This marks the first major deal that is completely cloud-based. It also allows a showcase of the flexibility in configuration of the company’s systems and products, notes Morgans.

The broker awaits the submission to the FDA for software around calculating breast density (outcome expected before year-end).

The Add rating is maintained and the target price is increased to $35.02 from $33.32.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $35.02.Current Price is $32.15. Difference: $2.87 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PME meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BAP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

A2M – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ABC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

TCL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

PRU – Citi rates the stock as Buy

NST – Citi rates the stock as Buy