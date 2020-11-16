M7T – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Mach7 Technologies has been awarded a $5.3m contract over seven years with Trinity Health in the US for its eUnity enterprise viewer platform.

Trinity is the fifth largest healthcare Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) in the US. The contract will be installed in 92 hospitals across 22 states.

The win pleases Morgans as delays in tenders and contract signings have been a feature across the US hospital sector since the pandemic onset.

The broker makes no changes to forecasts which assume a number of contract wins over the next six months.

The company has previously noted that around $40m of tenders were pending a decision.

The Add rating and target price of $1.49 are unchanged.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $1.49.Current Price is $1.13. Difference: $0.36 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If M7T meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss)