Broker News

November 16, 2020

CIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Champion Iron has approved the Bloom Lake Phase 2 expansion. This will double the miner’s production capacity to circa 15mtpa from circa 7.5mtpa. 

Macquarie considers Champion Iron’s decision to approve the Bloom Lake Phase II expansion encouraging, and considers the timeline and capex to be better than the broker’s previous assumptions.

The broker believes the project can be funded from the miner’s cash balance and cash flow generation if iron-ore prices remain buoyant.

Target rises to $4.80 from $4.40, Outperform retained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $4.80.Current Price is $3.95. Difference: $0.85 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CIA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SSR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

M7T – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CBA – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce from Hold

TLS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ECX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform