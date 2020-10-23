Markets

October 23, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Next week is the last before the US election, so little is likely to happen unless the Democrats and White House agree on a stimulus plan, which will be too late anyway and, as suggested by some commentators, might even evoke a sell-the-fact response.

There’s also this morning’s last debate.

Election aside, the US will see a first estimate of September quarter GDP next week, with forecasts currently on 35% growth from the June quarter, which dropped -32%. Bear in mind this by no means gets the US economy back over its pre-pandemic level.

The EU will also report GDP, while the ECB and Bank of Japan hold policy meetings.

There are a lot of US data due next week, including home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods and PCE inflation.

Locally, the highlight will be September quarter CPI, along with monthly private sector credit.

There are loads and loads of AGMs scheduled for next week, along with more resource sector production reports and quarterly updates from across the market.

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) kicks off bank reporting season on Thursday.

