AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell Sharply On Monday

Concerns about fresh lockdowns in Europe raised fears about an elongated recovery for the global economy. Shares in industrials fell 3.4% while technology rose 0.8%. Stay-at-home stocks like Apple (up 3%), Microsoft (up 1.1%) and Amazon (up 0.2%) provided some support for the broader S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Congress remained deadlocked on a fresh stimulus package. Healthcare providers fell on uncertainty over the fate of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. After being down 942 points at session lows, the Dow Jones index fell by 510 points or 1.8%. The S&P500 index lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell by 15 points or 0.1%.