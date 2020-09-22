Markets / Video

September 22, 2020

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell Sharply On Monday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Concerns about fresh lockdowns in Europe raised fears about an elongated recovery for the global economy. Shares in industrials fell 3.4% while technology rose 0.8%. Stay-at-home stocks like Apple (up 3%), Microsoft (up 1.1%) and Amazon (up 0.2%) provided some support for the broader S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Congress remained deadlocked on a fresh stimulus package. Healthcare providers fell on uncertainty over the fate of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. After being down 942 points at session lows, the Dow Jones index fell by 510 points or 1.8%. The S&P500 index lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell by 15 points or 0.1%.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Overnight: Not Tech This Time

ASX Set To Slip As Lockdown Fears Sweep Across Global Markets

Evening Report: ASX Extends Losing Streak & Falls To Near 3-Month Lows

Dividends In Australian Shares – Is The Covid Lockdown Lifting?

Lunch Report: ASX Starts The Week Lower As Banks & Miners Weigh

Chart Of The Week – US Steel Price Recovery Heralds A New Commodity/Currency Phase