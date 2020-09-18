AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell On Thursday

Mega cap tech shares of Amazon.com (-2.3%), Apple (-1.6%) and Microsoft (-1%) all weighed on major indexes. Shares of cloud company Snowflake were down by 10.4% a day after its market debut.

The S&P 500 financials index lost 1% after the US Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates low for an extended period. But shares of General Electric rose 4.4% after it said that its free cash flow would turn positive in the second half. The Dow Jones index fell by 130 points or 0.5%. The S&P500 index lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq index dipped 140 points or 1.3%.