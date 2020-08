Technology led the way. Shares in Netflix rose 11.6% on a survey showing that subscription numbers will remain firm after stay-at-home advices are eased. Salesforce.com, the cloud computing company and soon-to-be Dow component, gave the S&P its biggest boost, its shares gaining 26% following its earnings report. The Dow Jones index rose by 83 points or 0.3%. The S&P500 index lifted 1.0% to record highs and the Nasdaq index gained 199 points or 1.7% to a record high.