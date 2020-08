The share price for Apple rose by 10.5%, Facebook shares rose 8.2%, shares in Amazon rose 3.7% but Alphabet (Google) shares lost 3.3%. The Dow Jones index finished higher by 115 points or 0.4%. The S&P500 index rose by 0.8%. And the Nasdaq index climbed 157.5 points or 1.5%. Over the week the Dow fell 0.15%; the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and the Nasdaq rose by 3.7%. Over the month: Dow rose 2.4%; S&P rose 5.5%; and Nasdaq rose 6.8%.